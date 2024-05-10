Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Chennai: In a major relief, the Supreme Court has given Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till June 1, the final phase of voting for the seven-stage 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader – arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam – must surrender to the prison authorities by June 2.

“The right to campaign for an election is neither a fundamental right nor a constitutional right and not even a legal right,” the ED said, maintaining that to its knowledge, “no political leader has been granted interim bail for campaigning even though he is not the contesting candidate”.

After the ED filed its affidavit, the AAP, in a press release, said, “The legal team of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has raised strong objection to the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate opposing interim bail in the Supreme Court.”