Gold price in Chennai drops by Rs 200 per sovereign

In a notable shift in the precious metals market, the price of 22-carat gold in Chennai witnessed a decline of Rs 200 per sovereign today, settling at Rs 53,800. This reduction marks a significant departure from the fluctuating trends observed in gold prices over the past few days, offering a welcome relief to buyers amidst ongoing volatility.

The downward adjustment in gold prices comes as a surprise to many, especially considering the recent fluctuations that have characterized the market. However, today’s dip in prices brings a momentary respite for buyers, potentially encouraging increased activity in the gold market.

As per the latest updates, the decrease in gold prices corresponds to a Rs 25 reduction per gram, with the selling price now standing at Rs 6,725 for 1 gram of gold. This adjustment is likely to impact purchasing decisions and could lead to heightened demand for gold in the region.

Meanwhile, silver prices experienced a contrasting trend, with a modest increase of 50 paise observed, bringing the trading price to Rs 90 per gram.