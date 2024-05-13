After electrifying campaign, Telangana set to go for LS polls

The Election Commission has also made arrangements to conduct a bypoll for the Secunderabad (Cantonment) Assembly seat to be held tomorrow.

A contingent of 73,000 civil police personnel, 500 sections of the state special police, 164 companies of central armed police forces, three companies of Tamil Nadu police, 2,088 officials from other departments and 7,000 home guards have been deployed as part of security measures, the Telangana DGP office said.

All vehicles carrying EVMs and VVPATs are fitted with GPS systems and provided invariably with armed security by central forces.