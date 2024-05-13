RMP leader’s remark against Shailja, Manju Warrier triggers political row in Kerala

RMP leader K S Hariharan made the objectionable remark on Saturday night while speaking at a meeting in Vadakara here which was inaugurated by Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan.

The event was organised in response to the ruling LDF’s charges that UDF workers had made a morphed video of Shailaja who was a candidate in Vadakara in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

As the remark sparked a huge political storm, his own party high command and the UDF openly criticised him and said Hariharan should not have made such objectionable comments against any woman.