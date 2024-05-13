Goons threatening women of Sandeshkhali, TMC trying every trick to protect culprits: Modi

While addressing back-to-back rallies in Barrackpore and Hooghly, Modi alleged that under the TMC rule, Hindus have turned into second-class citizens in West Bengal and asserted that “as long as Modi is here, no one can repeal the CAA law.”

Suggesting that the performance of the Congress would be at an all-time low, the prime minister claimed that the grand-old party will get fewer seats than the age of its ‘shehzada’ (Rahul Gandhi) in the Lok Sabha polls.