Hoarding collapse: Death toll goes up to 14

Ghatkopar: The death toll after a big hoarding collapsed in Maharashtra’s Ghatkopar area has risen to 14 on Tuesday. According to the National Disaster Rescue Force, 74 people have been rescued alive from the spot, while 14 have been declared dead.

The count of total victims stands at 88. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been conducting rescue operation for those trapped since Monday evening, when the incident happened due to heavy rains and strong winds. NDRF Inspector Gaurav Chauhan said, “The incident was reported at around 5 pm. A huge advertising hoarding fell on a petrol pump. Around 65 people have been rescued. NDRF has rescued three people and located four dead bodies under the rubble. We are unable to use hydraulic and gasoline equipment to avoid any fire incident. We are using cranes to remove the debris.

NDRF has rescued three victims. Before that 65 had been rescued. The rescue operations will continue till the morning.” Notably, Mumbai police have registered a case under IPC 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. Shinde also said that the government will bear all expenses for the treatment of those injured. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar have condoled deaths of eight people and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. In a post on X, President Murmu said, “The news of several casualties due to the collapse of a hoarding in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai is extremely sad.

I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and wish for the success of the relief and rescue operations.” Vice President Dhankar also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the tragic incident. “Distressed to learn about the loss of lives in a billboard collapse incident in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured,” VP Dhankar said.