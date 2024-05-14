PM, political leaders condoles Sushil Modi’s demise

Chennai: Politicians across party lines mourned the demise of former Bihar deputy CM and senior leader Sushil Midi, calling his death an irreparable loss for Bihar politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “saddened by” the death of his “valuable colleague in the party and my friend for decades, Sushil Modi. PM Modi credited him for the “rise and success of BJP in Bihar”.

Bihar has lost a great pioneer of politics forever, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “His politics was dedicated to the interests of the poor and the backward. The void that has emerged in Bihar politics due to his demise cannot be filled for a long time,” he posted on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of his former deputy expressing “deep sorrow”. “He worked with me for a long time as deputy chief minister. I had a personal relationship with him. I have lost a true friend and a hard-working politician today,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Former deputy CM and leader of the opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav also expressed his sorrow over the loss, saying, “I am extremely saddened to hear the news of the untimely demise of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, our guardian, struggling and hardworking leader respected Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji. May God grant a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the family and well-wishers in this hour of grief.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who passed away on Monday due to cancer. In a post on X, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Received the sad news of the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi. May God give a place to the departed soul and give strength to his loved ones and supporters in this hour of grief.”