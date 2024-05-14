Defamation case: EPS appears before court

Chennai: AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) appeared before the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Chennai on Tuesday in connection with a defamation case filed against him by DMK’s Central Chennai Parliamentary candidate, Dayanidhi Maran.

The case pertains to allegations made by EPS during a campaign speech on April 15 in Purasawalkam, where he accused Dayanidhi Maran of not utilizing 75 percent of the constituency funds allocated to him as the Central Chennai Parliament member. EPS alleged that Maran’s sole intention was to increase his personal assets and those of his family members.

Dayanidhi Maran filed the defamation case under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), claiming that EPS’s statements were false and baseless, causing severe damage to his reputation and causing anguish. Maran asserted that he had indeed utilized the allocated constituency funds for various welfare projects, contrary to EPS’s allegations.

During the court hearing, EPS appeared before the thirteenth metropolitan magistrate, KV Sakthivel. The magistrate recorded his appearance and adjourned the matter to June 27 for further hearing.

In his petition, Dayanidhi Maran contended that EPS’s statements were malicious and aimed at tarnishing his reputation in society. He emphasized that the allegations made by the opposition leader were devoid of truth and had caused significant harm to his public image.