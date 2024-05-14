TN: Class XI results declared

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has achieved an impressive pass percentage of 91.17 in the Class 11 exam results for the academic year 2023-24, reflecting the overall academic performance of students across the state.

Among the 38 districts, Coimbatore district has emerged as the top performer with a remarkable pass percentage of 96.02%. This exceptional achievement underscores the dedication and hard work of both students and educators in Coimbatore towards academic excellence.

Following closely behind, Erode and Tiruppur districts have also demonstrated commendable performance, recording pass percentages of 95.56% and 95.23% respectively. These districts have showcased a commitment to quality education and have set a benchmark for academic success in the state.

Breaking down the subject-wise pass percentages, it is evident that students have excelled across various disciplines:

In Science subjects, the pass percentage stands at an impressive 94.31%, highlighting the proficiency of students in scientific knowledge and understanding.

Commerce subjects have seen a commendable pass percentage of 86.93%, indicating a strong foundation in business and economic principles among students.

Art subjects have recorded a pass percentage of 72.89%, showcasing creativity and artistic talent among students.

Vocational subjects have witnessed a pass percentage of 78.72%, emphasizing the practical skills and vocational training received by students.

These results reflect the collective efforts of students, teachers, and educational institutions in Tamil Nadu towards nurturing academic excellence and holistic development. The state’s commitment to providing quality education and fostering a conducive learning environment has contributed significantly to these outstanding outcomes.