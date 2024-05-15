Bengaluru rain: 11 flights diverted to Chennai

Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport, cited heavy downpour and lightning for the diversion of Bengaluru-bound flights.

A BIAL spokesperson said that there were no landings at Bengaluru airport between 11:18pm and 11:54pm on May 12 due to heavy rain and lightning. “Of the 11 flights diverted to Chennai, seven were domestic and four were international.”

The affected flights included Air India flights from Delhi (AI 512) and Mumbai (AI 585), Akasa Air flights from Mumbai (QP 1341) and Goa (QP 1397), an Air Asia India flight from Guwahati (I5821), an Alliance Air flight from Goa (9I548), a Vistara flight from Delhi (UK 807), and another Air India flight from Mumbai (AI 585).

International flights diverted included a Thai flight from Bangkok (TG 325), a Thai Lion Air aircraft from Bangkok (SL 216), an Air France flight from Paris (AF 194), and a KLM plane from Amsterdam (KL 879).