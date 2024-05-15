How to keep kids safe during sweltering

M BHARAT KUMAR M BHARAT KUMAR

As the temperature rises in Chennai, parents face the challenge of keeping their children healthy and comfortable amidst the scorching heat. Vomiting and diarrhea are common ailments during the summer months, often exacerbated by factors such as dehydration and exposure to germs. To help parents safeguard their children’s health during this time, here are some effective tips to prevent vomiting and diarrhea:

Stay Hydrated: Encourage your child to drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, especially water and oral rehydration solutions (ORS). Dehydration can exacerbate vomiting and diarrhea, so it’s crucial to ensure adequate hydration.

Avoid Spicy and Oily Foods: During hot weather, opt for light, easily digestible meals that are gentle on the stomach. Avoid spicy and oily foods, as they can trigger digestive issues in sensitive stomachs.

Practice Good Hygiene: Teach your child the importance of handwashing with soap and water before eating and after using the toilet. Proper hygiene can help prevent the spread of germs that cause vomiting and diarrhea.

Monitor Food Safety: Be vigilant about food hygiene and storage to prevent foodborne illnesses. Avoid consuming food from street vendors or unhygienic establishments, and ensure that perishable foods are stored properly to prevent contamination.

Stay Cool: Keep your child cool and comfortable by staying indoors during the hottest part of the day and using fans or air conditioning to maintain a comfortable temperature. Dress your child in lightweight, breathable clothing to prevent overheating.

Limit Exposure to Direct Sunlight: Minimize outdoor activities during peak sun hours, typically between 10 am and 4 pm, when the sun’s rays are strongest. If your child must be outdoors, ensure they wear sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses to protect against sunburn and heat-related illnesses.

Offer Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS): If your child experiences vomiting or diarrhea, offer ORS to replenish lost fluids and electrolytes. ORS packets are readily available at pharmacies and can help prevent dehydration.

Seek Medical Attention if Necessary: If your child experiences persistent vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or signs of dehydration such as dry mouth, sunken eyes, or reduced urine output, seek medical attention promptly. Prompt medical intervention can prevent complications and expedite recovery.

By following these proactive measures, parents can help their children stay healthy and resilient during Chennai’s sweltering summer.