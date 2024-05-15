Battery-operated fans to combat heat in Chennai buses

In a bid to alleviate the discomfort caused by sweltering temperatures, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai has introduced a new initiative: the installation of battery-operated fans above the drivers’ seats in select buses. This move aims to provide much-needed relief to drivers who endure long hours behind the wheel amid scorching heat. In a bid to alleviate the discomfort caused by sweltering temperatures, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai has introduced a new initiative: the installation of battery-operated fans above the drivers’ seats in select buses. This move aims to provide much-needed relief to drivers who endure long hours behind the wheel amid scorching heat.

The decision to install battery-operated fans has garnered widespread attention and praise, as it underscores MTC’s commitment to prioritizing the well-being of its workforce. With temperatures soaring during the summer months, the introduction of these fans is a welcome measure to enhance the comfort and safety of drivers navigating the bustling streets of Chennai.

According to an official statement from MTC, battery-operated fans have already been installed on 250 buses, with plans to extend the initiative to a total of 1000 buses in the near future. Given that MTC operates a fleet of 3000 buses in Chennai and adjoining districts, this initiative is poised to benefit a significant portion of the workforce, which comprises approximately 8000 drivers.

The decision to install battery-operated fans is part of a broader effort by the transport department to prioritize the welfare of its employees, particularly drivers and conductors who play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of public transportation services. In addition to providing relief from the scorching heat, these fans contribute to creating a more conducive working environment for drivers, thereby enhancing their overall job satisfaction and performance.

The introduction of battery-operated fans comes on the heels of various welfare measures implemented by the transport department to support workers in MTC buses. These initiatives, aimed at mitigating the adverse effects of extreme weather conditions, underscore MTC’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of its employees.