Partial cancellation of EMU trains from Chennai Beach

Southern Railway has announced changes to the pattern of Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train services in the Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu section due to ongoing engineering works at Chennai Park railway station. The alterations will be in effect from 00:10 hrs to 04:30 hrs on 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th May 2024, spanning a duration of 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Several EMU train services have been either partially or fully cancelled during this period to facilitate the execution of the engineering works. The following trains will be affected:

Train No. 40135, Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local departing from Chennai Beach at 21:30 hrs is fully cancelled on 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th May 2024.

Train No. 40150, Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local departing from Tambaram at 23:40 hrs is fully cancelled on 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th May 2024.

Train No. 40001, Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local departing from Chennai Beach at 04:15 hrs is fully cancelled on 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th May 2024.

Train No. 40004, Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local departing from Tambaram at 04:15 hrs is fully cancelled on 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th May 2024.

Train No. 40572, Chengalpattu – Chennai Beach EMU local departing from Chengalpattu at 23:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chennai Beach on 14th, 15th, 16th, and 17th May 2024.

Train No. 40501, Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu EMU local departing from Chennai Beach at 03:55 hrs is partially cancelled between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore on 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th May 2024.

Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly and make alternative arrangements if necessary. Southern Railway has assured that the engineering works are being carried out to enhance the safety and efficiency of railway operations in the Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu section.

For further updates and inquiries, passengers can refer to the Southern Railway website or contact railway authorities for assistance.