Anbumani, Vasan attend Modi’s nomination

GK Vasan, former minister and president of Tamil Maanila Congress (M), and Anbumani Ramadoss, president of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), extended their congratulations to PM Modi for his resounding victory in Varanasi and his tenure as Prime Minister. Their presence at the nomination filing event underscored the unity and support within the NDA alliance as PM Modi embarks on his re-election campaign.

Prior to the nomination filing, PM Modi conducted a grand roadshow in Varanasi, which captivated the enthusiasm of the local populace. He also paid homage at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and sought blessings at the Kaal Bhairav temple, symbolizing the spiritual significance of Varanasi in Indian culture.

Varanasi is slated to cast its votes in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls on June 1, marking a crucial milestone in India’s democratic process. Amidst the electoral fervor, Anbumani Ramadoss expressed confidence in PM Modi’s victory, predicting a landslide win with a margin of over five lakh votes. He reiterated his alliance’s commitment to securing a substantial majority, foreseeing a triumph for the NDA alliance in the upcoming elections.

Reflecting on India’s trajectory under PM Modi’s leadership, Anbumani Ramadoss expressed optimism about the nation’s future, asserting that India is on the path to becoming a global superpower and the third-largest economy in the world. He highlighted PM Modi’s transformative vision and proactive governance as instrumental in steering India towards prosperity and progress.