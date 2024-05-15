Sivaji statue: TNCC’s plea to CM

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, with copies circulated to the media by the TNCC headquarters on Tuesday, Selvaperunthagai emphasized the significance of commemorating the iconic actor with a statue in Trichy. He highlighted the long-standing issue surrounding the statue of Sivaji Ganesan, which was erected at the roundabout on Palakkarai Main Road in Trichy back in February 2011. Despite repeated requests during the previous AIADMK regime, the statue remained covered and unopened for the past 13 years.

Referring to a directive from the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court recommending the relocation of the statue to a more prominent location in Trichy, Selvaperunthagai urged Chief Minister Stalin, known for honoring martyrs and artists by erecting statues and memorials, to take steps to fulfill this long-pending request.

Describing Sivaji Ganesan as an actor who brought immense pride to the Tamil community through his exceptional talent and as a disciple of Kamarajar, a prominent leader of the Congress party, Selvaperunthagai underscored the appropriateness of erecting the actor’s statue in Trichy. He noted that Sivaji Ganesan’s family had historical ties to Sangiliyandapuram in Trichy, further emphasizing the significance of honoring the actor’s legacy in the city.

The call to erect a statue of Sivaji Ganesan in Trichy reflects the enduring reverence and admiration for the legendary actor’s contributions to Tamil cinema and culture.