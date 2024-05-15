IPL: DC keep playoff dreams alive 

Ishant Sharma took three wickets after a brilliant batting show from Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs as Delhi Capitals kept their IPL 2024 playoff dreams alive with a 19-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Stubbs and Porel guided DC to a big total of 208/4 and although Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan slammed half-centuries, LSG could only manage 189/9. DC will now have to depend on other results in order to qualify for the playoffs while LSG still have a game in hand but their Net Run Rate can prove to be a big problem.

Ishant Sharma, Player of the Match, said, The last few games I was trying to bowl a knuckle ball. Even in the last game I got Virat out and today KL. I don’t think much. I take it as it comes everyday. If my body is alright, I should thank Patrick [Farhart]. I had some injuries. After the defeats, we were positive and there was belief as well. If you win close games, it gives you confidence to take the momentum forward.

Rishabh Pant, DC captain, said, Definitely Pooran was giving us a hard time. We had certain plans. The total was good enough. We kept on bowling good balls. I would say the start of the season was with a lot of hopes. Some injuries. We are still in contention even after the last game. We had a better chance of qualifying if I would have had a chance to play in the last game. Personally, it was fantastic to come back. Was heartening to see the support from entire India. Was a long time to wait after one-and-a-half years. I want to be on the field all the time. Don’t want to miss any action.