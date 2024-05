Special buses to be operated to clear weekend rush 

In a move aimed at facilitating hassle-free travel for passengers during weekends and auspicious days, state transport corporations in Tamil Nadu have announced plans to operate a total of 1,875 special buses from Friday to Sunday, in addition to their regular services. In a move aimed at facilitating hassle-free travel for passengers during weekends and auspicious days, state transport corporations in Tamil Nadu have announced plans to operate a total of 1,875 special buses from Friday to Sunday, in addition to their regular services.

According to an official release, the special buses will cater to routes connecting major destinations across the state, ensuring convenient transportation for commuters during peak travel periods. The initiative is part of the transport corporations’ ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and convenience for travelers, particularly during busy weekends and festive occasions.

The special bus services will commence from Kilambakkam terminus to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, and Salem. Additionally, special buses will operate from Koyambedu terminus to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru.

To accommodate the anticipated surge in passenger demand, transport authorities have allocated 555 special buses for Friday, 645 buses for Saturday, and 280 buses for Sunday. From Koyambedu terminus, 65 special buses will operate on each of the designated days.

Furthermore, to cater to travelers originating from Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode, an additional 200 special buses will be deployed to various destinations across Tamil Nadu.