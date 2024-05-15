Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Southern TN

Thoothukudi and several other districts in the southern region of Tamil Nadu were battered by heavy rains on Tuesday, causing widespread disruption and inconvenience to residents. The downpour led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought vehicular traffic to a standstill in Thoothukudi, prompting local authorities to take swift action to mitigate the impact of the deluge. Thoothukudi and several other districts in the southern region of Tamil Nadu were battered by heavy rains on Tuesday, causing widespread disruption and inconvenience to residents. The downpour led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and brought vehicular traffic to a standstill in Thoothukudi, prompting local authorities to take swift action to mitigate the impact of the deluge.

Mayor P Jegan and Commissioner L Madhubalan wasted no time in responding to the crisis, as they embarked on inspection tours of rain-affected areas and closely monitored dewatering efforts. Despite their best efforts, the incessant rainfall continued to wreak havoc, particularly in Thoothukudi, where the salt industry bore the brunt of the downpour. Many salt pans were left inundated with stagnant rainwater, dealing a severe blow to the local economy.

In Usilampatti, located in the district of Madurai, the unexpected rainfall wreaked havoc on paddy fields, leaving farmers in distress.

Meanwhile, in Sivaganga, several parts of the district experienced summer rains for the third consecutive day, further exacerbating the situation and adding to the woes of residents already grappling with the aftermath of the downpour.

The heavy rainfall serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of coastal and low-lying areas to the impacts of extreme weather events. As climate change continues to intensify, it is imperative for local authorities to bolster preparedness measures and invest in resilient infrastructure to mitigate the adverse effects of such natural calamities.