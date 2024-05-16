Election Commission operating under Modi’s directions: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that her party would lend support to the opposition INDIA bloc from outside to establish the government at the Centre and vowed to repeal the CAA, NRC and UCC once the BJP government is voted out of power.

Expressing skepticism about the BJP’s ambitious target of achieving 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, she said people will reject them totally.

“BJP is claiming to win 400 seats, but people are saying it will not happen. We (TMC) will support the INDIA bloc from outside to form a government at the Centre. We will extend our support so that in (West) Bengal, our mothers and sisters never face a problem… and those who work in the 100 days’ job scheme, also do not face problems,” Banerjee said.