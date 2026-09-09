Fishermen oppose new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam

Chennai:

Fishermen from several settlements in and around Pattinapakkam have opposed the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to construct a new Assembly and Secretariat complex in the area, expressing concern that the project could affect their traditional livelihood and access to coastal spaces.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay had announced the proposed integrated Assembly and Secretariat complex in the Legislative Assembly. The project is estimated to cost around Rs.1,200 crore and is planned with a built-up area of about 20 lakh sq.ft. The complex is intended to bring the Assembly and government departments under one integrated facility.

The proposed site at Pattinapakkam has triggered opposition among local fishing communities. Fishermen contend that the area is closely linked to their traditional fishing activities and livelihood.

Residents of the surrounding fishing settlements have expressed apprehension that construction of a large government complex could bring restrictions on movement, increased traffic and security arrangements, affecting their day-to-day activities.

The fishermen have also questioned the ownership and proposed use of the land identified for the Secretariat project. They have urged the government to hold consultations with representatives of the fishing communities before proceeding with the project.

The issue has assumed significance as Pattinapakkam is home to a sizeable fishing community and the area continues to have important fishing-related infrastructure, including the Loop Road fish market.

Fishermen’s representatives are expected to discuss the issue at a meeting involving representatives of the affected settlements. They are likely to decide on further course of action, including protests, if the government proceeds with the project without addressing their concerns.

The government’s proposed Secretariat complex is part of its plan to create modern administrative infrastructure capable of accommodating the Assembly and various government departments in a single location.

The fishermen, however, have made it clear that development should not come at the cost of their traditional livelihood and have urged the government to reconsider the location.