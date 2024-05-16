Modiji is our leader even after 2029…,” Amit Shah hits back at Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence of the BJP-led NDA returning to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that PM Modi will continue to lead the BJP even after the next general elections. In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah took potshots at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had claimed after being released on interim bail that if BJP-led NDA wins the general election, there would go be a change of leadership in September. Kejriwal had claimed that PM Modi will step down and Amit Shah will become the Prime Minister.

“I want to make it clear again, Modiji will remain till 2029. And Kejriwalji, there is no good news for you. Even after 2029, Modiji is our leader. We will contest elections under his leadership,” Amit Shah told ANI. Amit Shah also took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal’s recent announcement of ten guarantees to the people and said AAP leader’s comments need not be taken seriously as the party is contesting only 22 Lok Sabha seats. “Don’t take him so seriously, he (AAP) is only fighting 22 seats. And he is giving a guarantee for the entire country. I will waive off the electricity bill of people etc. You are only contesting on 22 seats, where will your government come from?” the Home Minister asked. Answering a query, Shah said Kejriwal’s comments in election rallies to a vote for the “broom” (Aam Aadmi Party symbol) would ensure that he does not return is “contempt” of the Supreme Court.