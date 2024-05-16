Constitution should be saved: Kejriwal

The INDIA bloc will work for the country’s progress if it forms government at the Centre, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday as he appealed to people to vote for candidates of the alliance to end “dictatorship” and “save” the Constitution.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, both members of the bloc, are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi under a seat-sharing arrangement. The Kejriwal-led party is contesting four of the seven parliamentary seats in the national capital, while its alliance partner has fielded candidates from three.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “not coming back to power” on June 4, said Kejriwal, who held roadshows at Model Town and Jahangirpuri in support of Congress’ Chandni Chowk and Northwest Delhi Lok Sabha poll candidates JP Agarwal and Udit Raj, respectively.