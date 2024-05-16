SC orders release of NewsClick founder in UAPA case

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday ordered release of NewsClick founder and editor Prabir Purkayastha in UAPA case after holding that his arrest and remand were “illegal”. It is alleged that the news portal received foreign funds in violation of the FCRA case.

“The court has held the arrest and the remand proceedings to be illegal and has directed the release of Purkayastha. We have been directed to furnish the bail bond before the trial court,” said Advocate Arshdeep Khurana.

“This is a major and big relief because we have been maintaining from the beginning that the entire proceedings against him were illegal and the manner of arrest was illegal which has now been upheld by the Supreme Court…” he added.