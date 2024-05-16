Sunil Chhetri to retire from football in June

New Delhi: In the annals of Indian football history, few names resonate as profoundly as Sunil Chhetri’s.

A legend in his own right, Chhetri has adorned the Indian football jersey with unparalleled grace and skill for over two decades, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

As he prepares to hang up his boots and don the national colors for the final time on June 6, when India faces Kuwait in a World Cup qualifier, the football fraternity reflects on the remarkable journey of one of its brightest stars.

With a career spanning years of dedication and passion, Chhetri has etched his name in the record books as India’s all-time leading goal scorer. His tally of 94 international goals places him in elite company, trailing only behind footballing titans Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet, Chhetri’s impact extends far beyond mere statistics, embodying the essence of leadership, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the game.

“It’s not that I was feeling tired. When the instinct came that it should be my last game, I thought about it a lot and eventually came to a decision,” shares Chhetri in a heartfelt video, encapsulating the emotional significance of his impending retirement.

Throughout his illustrious career, the 39-year-old striker has been a beacon of excellence on the field, leading by example and inspiring generations of aspiring footballers. His versatility and adaptability have seen him excel in various leagues around the world, including memorable stints in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Kansas City Wizards and in the Portuguese Liga with Sporting CP’s reserve team, making him India’s sole representative in multiple international football arenas.

Chhetri’s leadership prowess has been instrumental in guiding the Indian national team to numerous triumphs, including multiple SAFF Championships, the Intercontinental Cup, and the Hero Tri-Nation Series in 2023. His contributions have not only elevated Indian football on the global stage but have also instilled a sense of pride and belief among fans across the nation.