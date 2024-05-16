Yellow rainfall warning for TN till May 19

Chennai: After enduring scorching temperatures for days, Tamil Nadu finds relief in the form of intermittent and scattered rains across the state.

The welcome change in weather, attributed to wind discontinuity and cyclonic circulation prevailing over the sea, offers a respite from the sweltering heat, even as water scarcity continues to loom large.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued orange and yellow warnings, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain for the next four days. This prediction comes as a boon for a state grappling with water scarcity, as the rains are expected to alleviate drought-like conditions and replenish dwindling water reserves.

According to RMC officials, the recent rainfall has led to a significant drop in maximum temperatures, with many areas recording normal to below-normal temperatures. Chennai, in particular, witnessed cloudy skies on Wednesday, with forecasts indicating the likelihood of light to moderate rain over the next two days.

The weather pattern is influenced by a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Sri Lanka, along with a trough extending from the cyclonic circulation to Lakshadweep. As a result, as many as 26 districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to receive heavy rainfall, including Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, and Pudukkottai, among others.

An orange alert has been issued for several districts, including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Coimbatore, predicting heavy to very heavy rain on May 18 and 19. Additionally, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40 kmph to 50 kmph are expected in many areas during this period.

Despite the promising rainfall, concerns persist regarding the inflow into the Mettur reservoir, which serves as a lifeline for Delta farmers. With only a meager 126 cusecs flowing into the reservoir on Wednesday and its storage level at 50.36 feet as of 8 am, there is apprehension about the extent to which the rains will alleviate water scarcity in the region.

As Tamil Nadu braces for continued rainfall in the coming days, hopes are high for the replenishment of water sources and the mitigation of drought-induced challenges. While the recent showers offer a glimmer of hope, sustained efforts and prudent water management practices will be crucial in ensuring the state’s resilience in the face of future weather uncertainties.

Meanwhile, Chennai woke up to a welcome surprise today as early morning rains graced several parts of the city, providing much-needed relief from soaring temperatures. The gentle to moderate showers, observed in areas such as Tambaram, Airport, Nanganallur, Guindy, Ashok Nagar, and Madipakkam, brought respite to residents amidst the scorching heat of Kathiri Veyyil.

The sudden downpour, although brief, was a refreshing change for many, especially those who embark on early morning walks or commute to work. Despite causing minor disruptions to daily routines, the rain was greeted with open arms by Chennaiites, who eagerly embraced the cool breeze and the sight of raindrops quenching the parched earth.

For the city dwellers accustomed to battling the sweltering heat during Kathiri Veyyil, these showers provided a much-needed reprieve, offering a brief escape from the relentless sun. The drop in mercury levels brought a sense of relief and comfort to individuals navigating through their daily activities in the midst of the summer heatwave.

While some may have experienced inconvenience during their morning commute due to wet roads and unexpected showers, the general sentiment among Chennai residents was overwhelmingly positive. The sight of rain during this period, often associated with intense heat and humidity, served as a reminder of nature’s unpredictable yet refreshing ways.