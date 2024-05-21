Kamal Haasan announces Indian 2 release date

Kamal Haasan announced on his official X account that Indian 2, directed by Shankar, will hit theaters on July 12. The first single from the film will be released on May 22. A sequel to the 1996 film Indian, Indian 2 continues the story of Senapathy, a vigilante freedom fighter targeting corruption. Announced in 2017, the film faced numerous production delays.

The ensemble cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, SJ Suryah, Siddharth, and others. The technical crew features cinematographer Ravi Varman, editor Sreekar Prasad, and music director Anirudh, with Lyca Productions backing the project.