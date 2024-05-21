Rayudu picks RCB as favourites for Eliminator against RR

Bengaluru, May 21: Former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be firm favourites in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals (RR), scheduled on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
Faf du Plessis-led are on a six-match winning streak that guided them to a playoff spot in the league.
RCB pushed defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out of the playoff race after a 27-run win at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
Sharing his thoughts on the Eliminator clash, Rayudu backed Bengaluru over Rajasthan as the latter are coming after a washout against Kolkata Knight Riders that dropped them to third place in the points table.
“I think RCB are clear favourites for me, because of the way they are playing and they’ve had a clinical game against CSK and for RR I don’t know if this gap in play will help, this washout would help them in going into an eliminator against RCB who I feel right now are a matured side and every player over there knows his role. So I think RCB are the ones who will eventually go into qualifiers 2,” Rayudu said on Star Sports Cricket Live.
Meanwhile, former India pacer Varun Aaron also echoed Rayudu’s sentiments and backed RCB in the clash.
“He’s got a trophy to get. That’s what’s left for him. One thing that he’s not got in all these years is the IPL trophy. He’s given his heart and soul to this franchise. The fans love him, and the fans from other teams also love him. But the IPL has been that elusive one for Virat Kohli which he has to get this year. He will want to get that this year, especially after you win six games on the trot and go into a playoff like this,” he said.