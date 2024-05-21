Rayudu picks RCB as favourites for Eliminator against RR

Former India batter Ambati Rayudu believes that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be firm favourites in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals (RR), scheduled on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Faf du Plessis-led are on a six-match winning streak that guided them to a playoff spot in the league.

RCB pushed defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out of the playoff race after a 27-run win at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Sharing his thoughts on the Eliminator clash, Rayudu backed Bengaluru over Rajasthan as the latter are coming after a washout against Kolkata Knight Riders that dropped them to third place in the points table.