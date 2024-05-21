T20 WC: Phil Simmons joins Papua New Guinea as coach

Former West Indies all-rounder and experienced international coach Phil Simmons has joined the Papua New Guinea coaching setup as a specialist coach ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting from June 1 in the Caribbean and USA.

Simmons joins the Oceania side in the role of specialist coach, providing head coach and former Zimbabwe international Tatenda Taibu with some added experience in Caribbean conditions for the showpiece event.

Simmons, who has featured in more than 160 matches for the West Indies, is well known for his exploits following his playing career as an international coach and for leading the West Indies to their second T20 World Cup title in India in 2016.

He was in charge of Zimbabwe’s men’s team for much of 2004 and 2005 and has more recently had stints in charge of Ireland and Afghanistan. Moreover, Simmons was the head coach of the West Indies during their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign at the most recent edition of the tournament in Australia in 2022.