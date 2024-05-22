Rahul’s ‘fight against injustice’ jibe at Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi amid the Lok Sabha polls.

Talking about the Pune Porsche accident case, Rahul Gandhi accusing Modi of creating two Indias where justice is dependent on wealth. “Narendra Modi is creating two Indias – where even justice is dependent on wealth,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

He also spoke about the Pune rash driving case in which two people were killed and said how the accused belonging to a rich family was treated (given bail) while a bus driver or an auto driver was sentenced to ten years in prison in the same case.

Earlier, police detained the father of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car accident that killed two persons in Maharashtra’s Pune city.

The Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time after consuming liquor at a bar, knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar area here in the early hours of Sunday, causing their death, as per officials.

”We have detained the teenager’s father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and he is being brought to Pune and will be arrested in the case registered against him,” Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said.

Police had registered a case against the teenager’s father, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owners and staff members of the bar establishment for serving alcohol to an underage person. The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime branch, an official earlier said. Section 75 deals with ”willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses,” while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.