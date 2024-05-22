Rising dengue cases in TN: How to stay safe amid surge

Chennai: As Tamil Nadu grapples with a surge in dengue cases, public health officials and residents are on high alert.

The state has reported an increase in dengue infections, prompting urgent measures to control the spread of the disease.

Tamil Nadu has seen a significant rise in dengue cases over the past few weeks. The monsoon season, coupled with stagnant water, has created ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit the dengue virus. Health authorities are intensifying efforts to monitor and control mosquito populations and prevent further outbreaks.

Dengue fever is a viral infection spread by the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti. Symptoms of dengue include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding (such as nose or gum bleeding or easy bruising). Severe dengue can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical attention.

Staying safe from dengue involves a combination of personal precautions and community efforts to reduce mosquito breeding.

Here are some essential tips to protect yourself and your family:

Use Mosquito Repellents: Apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing. Choose products containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535.

Wear Protective Clothing: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes, especially during early morning and late afternoon when mosquitoes are most active.

Use Mosquito Nets: Use bed nets while sleeping, especially if you are in areas with a high mosquito presence.

Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites

Remove Stagnant Water: Empty, clean, or cover containers that can hold water such as buckets, flower pots, and tires. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water.

Maintain Clean Surroundings: Keep your environment clean and free of waterlogging. Ensure drains and gutters are not clogged.

Use Larvicides: In areas where water cannot be removed, use larvicides to kill mosquito larvae.

The Tamil Nadu government has launched several initiatives to combat the dengue outbreak, including:

Fogging Operations: Conducting regular fogging operations in dengue-prone areas to kill adult mosquitoes.

Health Camps: Setting up health camps and mobile medical units to provide immediate care and treatment for dengue patients.

Awareness Campaigns: Running awareness campaigns to educate the public about dengue prevention and control measures.