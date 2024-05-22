Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot for Windows

Microsoft has revealed an upgraded Copilot AI assistant for Windows, promising enhanced user experience with ‘Windows Recall’ feature that remembers user activity. The announcement aims to strengthen Microsoft’s position against competitors like Google and OpenAI. The enhanced devices will be available from June 18, starting at $999.

Microsoft wants laptop users to get so comfortable with its artificial intelligence chatbot that it will remember everything you’re doing on your computer and help figure out what you want to do next.

The software giant on Monday revealed an upgraded version of Copilot, its AI assistant, as it confronts heightened competition from Big Tech rivals in pitching generative AI technology that can compose documents, make images and serve as a lifelike personal assistant at work or home.