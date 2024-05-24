Ex-DGP Rajesh Das arrested following estranged wife’s complaint

Chennai: Disgraced police officer and former Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das was arrested by a special team from Tambaram city police on Friday.

The arrest follows a complaint lodged by his estranged wife, Beela Venkatesan, the state energy secretary, accusing him of trespassing into her property on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and harassing the security guard.

According to sources, Beela Venkatesan, along with her children, has been residing in Neelankarai, while Rajesh Das has been staying in the Thayur bungalow since their separation. The property in question is co-owned by both. After his conviction in a sexual harassment case involving a woman IPS officer during his tenure as Special DGP under the previous AIADMK regime, Das had locked the house. However, Beela recently changed the lock while Das was in hiding following his conviction.

Kelambakkam Police booked Rajesh Das and others under five sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC): Section 143 (unlawful assembly), Section 506(1) (criminal intimidation), Section 352 (assault), Section 448 (house trespassing), and Section 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking).

In her complaint, Beela alleged that Rajesh Das, along with ten others, illegally broke into the house in Thaiyur Village near Kelambakkam on May 18 (Saturday). They reportedly assaulted her security guard. “I am also apprehensive that he may attack me and request protection from him,” Beela’s complaint stated. She further added, “I had earlier secured my personal properties and informed the DGP through a letter dated March 16, 2024.”

The police complaint on Monday came hours after a power struggle between the couple, in which the electricity connection to the Thaiyur bungalow was cut off by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) officials following a written request from the energy secretary.

Beela alleged that Rajesh Das, along with ten individuals, broke the locks on the property, entered the premises illegally, threatened the security guard, and robbed his mobile phone. “The security guard was abused, assaulted, and harassed for nearly six hours during which he was made to clean the toilets and the house and was then chased away,” the complaint stated. The guard’s phone was reportedly not returned to him.

Beela learned about the trespass and the assault on the security guard only on Sunday, as the guard had fled to his hometown in fear. She has submitted a voice recording of the security guard’s complaint to the police and sought necessary action against Rajesh Das and the others involved, as well as the restoration of her property.

Rajesh Das, who was convicted in a sexual harassment case, has a non-bailable warrant against him, although he received temporary relief from the Supreme Court. Beela has also initiated divorce proceedings against the former police officer in a local court.