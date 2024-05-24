TNSTC to run special buses to clear week-end crowd

Chennai: In anticipation of the increased travel demand during the upcoming weekend and auspicious day (Muhurtham), the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has announced the operation of 1,460 special buses across the state.

These additional services aim to accommodate the expected surge in passengers and ensure smooth travel during the busy period.

The special buses will cover various routes connecting major cities and towns within Tamil Nadu, as well as neighboring states. On May 24 (Friday), 535 buses will depart from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam. These buses will head to key destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur.

On May 25, an additional 595 buses will operate from the CMBT in Koyambedu to destinations such as Nagapattinam, Velankanni, and Hosur. In addition, 130 buses will run between Chennai and Bengaluru on both May 24 and 25, providing ample options for passengers traveling between these major cities.

Further enhancing the transportation network, 200 special services are planned to operate from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations within Tamil Nadu. These services are strategically scheduled to cater to the high number of travelers expected over the weekend.

Special return services will also be available from all these locations to facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru on Sunday, ensuring a hassle-free journey back home.

TNSTC has advised passengers to book their journeys in advance through the TNSTC website (www.tnstc.in) or the mobile app to avoid last-minute rush and ensure a confirmed seat. This measure is expected to streamline the booking process and enhance the overall travel experience for passengers during this busy period.