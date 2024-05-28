Temple priest arrested on sexual harassment charges

Chennai: The police have arrested Karthik Munusamy, the priest of Mannady Kalikambal Temple, on sexual harassment charges filed by a TV anchor. Munusamy was apprehended in Kodaikanal, where he had been hiding.

The complaint was lodged by the TV anchor, prompting the Virugambakkam Women’s Police to register a case and begin searching for the priest. Munusamy faces charges under six different sections of the law.

The arrest follows an intensive search and investigation by the police into the allegations made by the TV anchor. The case against Munusamy includes multiple legal provisions, reflecting the severity of the accusations.