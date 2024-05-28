DMK to hold crucial meet on June 1

Chennai: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced a crucial meeting for its district secretaries and Lok Sabha poll candidates on June 1.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan revealed on Tuesday that Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin will chair the meeting via video conferencing on Saturday. The agenda for the meeting is expected to focus on various strategic issues related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting comes amid speculation that the party might discuss the activities of booth committee members during the Lok Sabha poll voting that took place on April 19.