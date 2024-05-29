Spiritual tour: Rajini leaves for Himalayas

Actor Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai airport on Wednesday as he prepared to board a flight to Delhi, continuing his journey to the Himalayas. The actor, who had just returned from a visit to Abu Dhabi the previous day, took a moment to speak with the media about his spiritual pursuits.

Addressing the media, Rajinikanth emphasized the critical role of spirituality in achieving peace, harmony, and faith. “Spirituality is very important. Peace, harmony, and faith in God can only be achieved through spirituality,” he stated, highlighting a personal philosophy that has long been integral to his public persona.

The actor shared his reflections on his annual pilgrimage to the Himalayas, describing his first trip to the mountains as a transformative experience. “My first trip to the mountains was a totally new experience, and that is why I make it a point to visit the Himalayas every year,” Rajinikanth explained.

In addition to his Himalayan sojourn, the actor will visit the revered Mahavatar Babaji Cave in Uttarakhand, a place of profound spiritual significance that he frequents regularly.