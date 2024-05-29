Delhi Court Takes Cognizance of ED Chargesheet Against K Kavitha, Others in Excise Case

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate’s supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed against BRS leader K Kavitha and others in connection with the excise policy money laundering case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja took cognizance of the said chargesheet and issued a production warrant for K Kavitha on June 3, 2024.

Meanwhile Court also took cognizance against other accused mentioning their names.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in the Excise Policy money laundering case in Rouse Avenue Court.

The chargesheet was filed against BRS Leader K Kavitha and other accused namely Chanpreet Singh, Damodar, Prince Singh and Arvind Kumar.