Mexican Mayoral candidate shot dead at campaign rally

As Mexico sees a rise in attacks ahead of elections” general elections, a mayoral candidate has been shot dead at a campaign rally in Mexico’s southern Guerrero state, reported Al Jazeera.

Alfredo Cabrera was murdered on Wednesday in the town of Coyuca de Benitez.

A video shared by local media showed a person approaching him at the campaign event and shooting him several times at point-blank range.

Cabrera’s killing adds to the climbing death toll in the run-up to presidential, congressional and local polls scheduled to be held on June 2, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mexican government said that at least 22 people running for local office had been murdered since last September.