Pak court acquits Imran in two May 9 riot cases

A District and Sessions Court in Pakistan acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Thursday in two May 9 violence cases, ARY News reported.

The court acquitted the PTI founder in both cases on grounds of insufficient evidence.

Imran Khan’s counsel Mirza Asim Beg and Naeem Panjotha had completed their arguments on the bail pleas, as reported by ARY News.

According to the details, the court heard the bail pleas where Judicial Magistrate Omar Shahab announced the verdict on two May 9 cases registered at Shahzad Town Police Station.

The FIR was registered by an unauthorized person and the PTI founder was charged under Section 109, however, they did not present any evidence, the lawyer said.