Junior hockey: Men secure shootout win over Germany

India concluded their junior hockey teams’ tour of Europe with a gritty shootout win over Germany by the men’s side, while the women were held to a 2-2 draw by Orange Rood club here.

The men’s team won 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in the regulation time in their match at the Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push here on Wednesday.

Gurjot Singh, Dilraj Singh, and Manmeet Singh scored one each in the shoot-out after Mukesh Toppo struck off a rebound from a penalty corner in the 33rd minute.

The Indian Colts held their lead in regulation time until Germany equalised four minutes into the fourth quarter, adding excitement to the game.

Despite both teams’ efforts to take the lead, the score remained unchanged, leading to a penalty shootout.