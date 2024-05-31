Indian Team receives ‘Team of the Year’ award

Ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in West Indies and United States, Indian Cricket Team members received ICC awards and Team of the Year caps for their outstanding performance at a national level.

World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav was facilitated with ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year and T20I Team of the Year cap.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given the ICC Test Team of the Year cap. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj received the ICC ODI Team of the Year caps and the left-arm spinner Arshdeep Singh got the ICC T20I Team of the Year cap.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.