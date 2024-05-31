Double trouble for Hardik ahead of T20 WC

Moreover, rumours of the end of his relationship with wife Natasa Stankovic have added more fuel to the scrutiny on Pandya. Pandya is everything India envisaged since he came into limelight via his IPL 2015 exploits for Mumbai Indians– a world-class seam-bowling allrounder who packs a punch with the bat in both skillsets, especially at the international level.

Since coming into the Indian team in 2016, Pandya excelled in his all-round roles in all formats, till a back injury in the 2018 Asia Cup and a surgery post the 2019 World Cup stopped him from being back at his absolute best, resulting in him playing only as a batter in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where India didn’t even enter the semifinals.

But everything changed for the good for Pandya in 2022 – a move to new IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, that too as their captain, helped Hardik prove his fitness as an all-rounder in IPL – making 487 runs with the bat and taking eight wickets, including 3/17 in the title clash, as the side won the trophy in its first year.

That was enough to earn him a recall for T20Is against South Africa in June and from there, he became an inseparable part of the Indian team yet again. He even got to captain India in T20Is against Ireland and hit his first T20I fifty as well as pick four wickets in a stellar spell against England at Southampton.

In the 2022 Men’s Asia Cup league match against Pakistan in Dubai, Pandya took 3-25, hit an unbeaten 33, including the winning six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the final over of a tense chase of 148 to beat Pakistan as India’s campaign was off to a winning start.