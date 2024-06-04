DMK cadres celebrate outside Anna Arivalayam

The ruling DMK-led Front is all set to repeat its 2019 victory show as its candidates are leading in 37 of the total 39 seats in Tamil Nadu as counting of the votes polled in the April 19 elections to the 18th Lok Sabha began on Tuesday, amid tight security.

As per the trends available four hours after the counting began, the DMK led alliance was leading in 37 seats in the State, while the main Opposition AIADMK-led alliance and the BJP, heading another front, in one seat each.

While the DMK is leading in 21 seats, including all the three constituencies in Chennai

considered as its stronghold, its alliance partners, including Congress is leading in eight seats, while VCK, CPI, CPI(M) in two seats each and MDMK and IUML in one seat each.

Almost all the prominent candidates of DMK and its allies have established sizeable leads, as the gap gets widening with every round of counting.

Almost all the sitting MPs of the DMK, Congress, VCK and the Left parties are leading in their respective constituencies.

Among them were DMK’s former Union Ministers Dayanidhi Maran (Central Chennai), TR Baalu (Sriperumbudur), S.Jagathrakshagan (Arakkonam), A.Raja (Nilgiris-R), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Party President M.K.Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), Congress nominees Karti Chidambaram (Sivaganga), who is son of former Union Minister P.Chidambaram, and prominent new face–Durai Vaiko, son of Mr Vaiko and MDMK Principal Secretary in Trichy seat.

As the trend indicated a clear and resounding verdict for the DMK, jubilant party cadres, including women, celebrated it by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the city.