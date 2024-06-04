Lok Sabha polls: DMK leads in 37 seats, one by DMDK and one by PMK

DMKIn 37 of Tamil Nadu’s 39 seats, the DMK and its allies are in the lead. One seat is led by AIADMK ally DMDK and one by NDA ally Pattali Makkal Katchi.

DMK’s Ganapathy Rajkumar is leading with 3335 votes in Coimbatore, while BJP state chairman Annamalai, who ran a strong campaign, is falling behind.

In Arakkonam, DMK candidate S Jagathratchakan is ahead by 15,556 votes.In Vellore, DMK candidate D M Kathir Anand has an 8,460-vote advantage over CN Annadurai, who has a 12,428-vote advantage in Tiruvannamalai.DMK candidate D Malaiyarasan leads by 2,999 votes in Kallakurichi, while MS Tharaniventhan leads by 4,603 votes in Arni.

According to the Election Commission of India, the counting trends for thirty seats, show that the DMK and its allies are leading in 28 of them, Pattali Makkal Katchi, an ally of the NDA, is leading in one, and AIADMK is leading in another seat.