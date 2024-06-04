BJP surges ahead of Opposition alliance

The BJP has surged ahead of the Opposition alliance – INDIA – as couting of votes is underway for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. This time, the BJP has set a target of 370 seats for itself and 400 seats for NDA.

This year’s Lok Sabha election was the second-longest since India’s first election in 1951-52.

The contest between the BJP and INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha polls is a reflection of a broader ideological battle.

The BJP’s campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party’s biggest star campaigner, PM Modi participated in over 200 public meetings, including rallies and roadshows. The INDIA bloc’s campaign featured joint rallies by Opposition leaders.

The counting of votes started at 8 amid tight security. The counting of EVM votes will started 30 minutes after the postal ballot count.

Maharashtra is witnessing a close contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc as votes are counted for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The INDIA alliance is currently leading on 30 seats, while the NDA is ahead on 17.

The elections in the state were fought in a changed political landscape after splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP following rebellions by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

In 2019, the BJP won 23 seats in Maharashtra and its then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) bagged 18. The then undivided NCP had bagged four constituencies, whereas the Congress could win just one seat.