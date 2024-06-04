Nitin Gadkari leading with a margin of 37, 863 votes

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, Nitin Gadkari leading from the seat with a margin of 37,863 votes.

The polls to elect MPs to the 18th Lok Sabha took place in Nagpur on April 19, during the first phase of the parliamentary elections. Throughout his campaign, the BJP highlighted Nagpur’s development under Gadkari’s leadership, alongside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and local MLA Devendra Fadnavis.

Gadkari also benefits from the robust support of the RSS, a crucial factor in his electoral prospects in this Maharashtra seat.

Historically, Nagpur has been a Congress stronghold since the first election in 1951. The constituency predominantly favored Congress until 2009, with exceptions only when Forward Bloc and the BJP won the seat.