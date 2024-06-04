Jairam Ramesh takes a swipe at the PM

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen trailing in the early trends as per the Election Commission, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the PM and said that according to these trends, present PM is going to be become former PM. Ramesh called it a moral and political defeat.

“These trends show that the present (PM) is going to become former. This is his moral and political defeat…It has never happened before that the Prime Minister trails from his own constituency. The trends in Varanasi are just the trailer,” Ramesh said.

The Lok Sabha elections were held across the country in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.