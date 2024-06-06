Uttarkashi: Four trekkers die on way to Sahastratal

Bengaluru: Four trekkers from Karnataka lost their lives in Uttarakhand due to extreme weather conditions, a senior government officer said on Wednesday.

A 22-member trekking team was sent by Himalayan View Trekking Agency, Maneri, on May 29 on a 35-km long trek from Uttarkashi.

The team was constituted by 18 trekkers from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, besides three local guides, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht said.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda left for Dehradun to monitor and coordinate the rescue operation.

In a statement released by his office, the minister said that a team of trekkers from Karnataka started their trek on Tuesday morning in the high altitude area of Shastratal Mayali in Uttarakhand. After reaching the destination, the team tried to return to the camp again. However, on the way back, the weather turned completely bad at 2 pm due to a blizzard and they were stranded.

“Last night, we came to know that Karnataka trekkers are in danger due to adverse weather conditions. As soon as we came to know about the matter, the Uttarakhand Government, Mountaineering Federation of India and the Home Department of the Central Government were contacted through the district administration. With their help, the rescue operation of Karnataka trekkers is being carried out,” he said.