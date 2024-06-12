Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to be guiding axioms of India’s foreign policy: Jaishankar

“Bharat First” and “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) will be the two guiding axioms of India’s foreign policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday as he began his second term in office. “Bharat First” and “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) will be the two guiding axioms of India’s foreign policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday as he began his second term in office.

The focus of the new government will be to position India as a “Vishwa Bandhu” (friend of the world) in a turbulent and divided world facing conflicts and tensions.

Jaishankar, 69, was among the senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman who retained the ministries they handled in the previous government.

“Looking ahead, definitely, I think the two axioms that the prime minister has given us — Bharat First and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — will be the two guiding axioms of Indian foreign policy,” he said.