Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan likely to be offered deputy chief minister post

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as chief minister on Wednesday.

According to TDP sources, the new government may allot five to six ministerial berths to the allies Janasena and BJP.

Along with Pawan Kalyan, the party’s political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar is also likely to be inducted into the cabinet.

Pawan Kalyan, who won from Pithapuram assembly constituency, began his political journey with his older brother Chiranjeevi who founded the Praja Rajyam party in 2008.

However, he did not remain very active politically after his brother merged Praja Rajyam party into Congress. Later Pawan Kalyan himself founded the Janasena party in 2014.